Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $517,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) Stock

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 72.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,615,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $914,758,000 after buying an additional 140,957 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 90.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 31,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 90.4% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 20,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after buying an additional 39,986 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Deborah B. Dunie bought 1,250 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,740. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of LNT opened at $43.23 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

