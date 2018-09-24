Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 6,883 iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (AAXJ)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 113,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,875,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 31,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

AAXJ stock opened at $71.27 on Monday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $83.52.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

