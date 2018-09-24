Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Orthofix Medical posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OFIX shares. BidaskClub raised Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Orthofix Medical in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Orthofix Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $54.19 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $61.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.34.

In related news, insider Bradley V. Niemann sold 11,250 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $641,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad Mason sold 2,500 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $133,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,859.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,750. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 120,142 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,496,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 19,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and value-added services worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Extremity Fixation, Spine Fixation, and Biologics. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures.

