OppenheimerFunds Inc. Increases Stake in Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PERY)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY) by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,172 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Perry Ellis International were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perry Ellis International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Perry Ellis International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perry Ellis International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Perry Ellis International by 19.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Perry Ellis International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 369,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PERY opened at $27.31 on Monday. Perry Ellis International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $433.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Perry Ellis International had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $199.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Perry Ellis International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Perry Ellis International, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stanley P. Silverstein sold 12,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $327,863.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

PERY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Perry Ellis International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Ifs Securities cut shares of Perry Ellis International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Sidoti cut shares of Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perry Ellis International in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products, accessories, and fragrances. It operates through four segments: Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. It provides men's wear, including career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, and activewear; and womenswear, such as dresses, sportswear, swimwear, and activewear.

