OneSmart International Edun Gr (ONE) & Strayer Education (STRA) Critical Analysis

OneSmart International Edun Gr (NASDAQ: STRA) and Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OneSmart International Edun Gr and Strayer Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSmart International Edun Gr 0 2 0 0 2.00 Strayer Education 0 0 4 0 3.00

OneSmart International Edun Gr currently has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 64.99%. Strayer Education has a consensus price target of $147.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.58%. Given OneSmart International Edun Gr’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe OneSmart International Edun Gr is more favorable than Strayer Education.

Profitability

This table compares OneSmart International Edun Gr and Strayer Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSmart International Edun Gr N/A N/A N/A Strayer Education 3.14% 18.39% 12.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Strayer Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Strayer Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Strayer Education pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. OneSmart International Edun Gr does not pay a dividend. Strayer Education pays out 64.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OneSmart International Edun Gr and Strayer Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSmart International Edun Gr $311.32 million 4.69 $39.16 million N/A N/A Strayer Education $454.85 million 3.40 $20.61 million $3.11 44.01

OneSmart International Edun Gr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Strayer Education.

Summary

Strayer Education beats OneSmart International Edun Gr on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Strayer Education

Strayer Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online. It also offers an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. In addition, the company operates New York Code and Design Academy that provides non-degree courses in Web and application software development primarily through its campus in New York City. Strayer Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

