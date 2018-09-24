OMNOVA Solutions (OMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. OMNOVA Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a positive return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect OMNOVA Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OMNOVA Solutions stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. OMNOVA Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In related news, VP Charles M. Chrisman sold 3,507 shares of OMNOVA Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $35,911.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OMNOVA Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Solutions and Performance Materials. The Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty polymers which are used in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

