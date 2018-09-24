Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Shares Bought by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 152,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 61,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 99,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 55,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

OHI opened at $32.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.30. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.30 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 2.49%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

