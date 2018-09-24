Oddo Bhf Analysts Give UniCredit (UCG) a €19.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UCG. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.86 ($21.93).

Shares of BIT UCG opened at €17.22 ($20.02) on Thursday. UniCredit has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

