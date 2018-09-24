NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the highest is $1.95. NVIDIA posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $9.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 54.18%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

NVIDIA stock opened at $263.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $170.16 and a fifty-two week high of $285.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 29th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total value of $3,082,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,222,431.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $24,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,619 shares of company stock valued at $27,305,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 561.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

