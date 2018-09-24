Nutrien (NTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from a focus list rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $64.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.07. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in Nutrien by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 23,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 67,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

