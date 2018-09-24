Northern Trust Corp Sells 20,186 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,186 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $367,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,907,000 after buying an additional 47,517 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,386,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,667,000 after buying an additional 673,993 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 34,096.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 445,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 444,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,656,000 after buying an additional 336,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,468,000 after buying an additional 156,607 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.20, for a total transaction of $5,519,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,431,817.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.19, for a total value of $518,783.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,972 shares of company stock valued at $13,741,862. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gabelli lowered W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on W W Grainger from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered W W Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W W Grainger to $243.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W W Grainger from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.20.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $356.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $166.46 and a 1 year high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

