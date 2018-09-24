Northern Trust Corp Has $319.48 Million Holdings in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,472,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $319,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,087,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,175,531,000 after buying an additional 6,532,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,404,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after buying an additional 2,598,995 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,858,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,029,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after buying an additional 693,456 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,387,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEM opened at $31.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Newmont Mining Corp has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $42.04. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.19.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont Mining from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 target price on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Newmont Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Newmont Mining from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.42.

In related news, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $112,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,307.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,040.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $703,443 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

