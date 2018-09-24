Nord/LB Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (EVD)

Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EVD. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. equinet set a €37.50 ($43.60) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.94 ($52.26).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €37.30 ($43.37) on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €33.64 ($39.12) and a 52 week high of €43.26 ($50.30).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, eventim.net; in-house ticketing products through eventim.inhouse; sport ticketing products through eventim.tixx and eventim.farm; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through evetim.access.

