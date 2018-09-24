Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 351,073 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 86.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 351,073 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 25.2% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 16,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 528,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 854,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after buying an additional 52,551 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.3% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,639,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,987,000 after purchasing an additional 141,666 shares during the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,878.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.06 on Monday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

