Nike (NKE) Earns “Sell” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Nomura lifted their price objective on Nike from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Nike to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Nike from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Nike from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.65.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Nike has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $86.04. The company has a market cap of $136.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Nike’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

Nike announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $11,860,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,131,698.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,778 shares of company stock valued at $29,131,176. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nike by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,940,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,226,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nike by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,669,184 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,646,920,000 after purchasing an additional 64,030 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nike by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,001 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,869,000 after purchasing an additional 219,743 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,500,497 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,235,080,000 after purchasing an additional 388,901 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Nike by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,740,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,174,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

