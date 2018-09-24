New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) Stake Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 227.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,036 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 339,177 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $6,206,939.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,085,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,161,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.93. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $269.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.70 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 83.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

