NetEase (NTES) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

NTES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded NetEase from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut NetEase from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Macquarie cut NetEase from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NetEase in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $324.46.

NTES stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. NetEase has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $377.64.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 11.49%. equities analysts forecast that NetEase will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,300,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,486,218,000 after buying an additional 337,387 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NetEase by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,121,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,375,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 463,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,151,000 after purchasing an additional 182,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NetEase by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

