NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Position Lowered by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in NetApp were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NetApp by 488.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,537,659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $218,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,713 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 6,367.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,773,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,767 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 270.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,332,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $183,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,432 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 8,411.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,696,205 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $133,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in NetApp in the second quarter worth about $111,089,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Maxim Group raised their target price on NetApp from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 6,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $468,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,211,192.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 25,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $1,951,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,024 shares of company stock worth $10,648,218 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $86.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $88.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The data storage provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. NetApp had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

