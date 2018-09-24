Nestlé (NESN) PT Set at CHF 81 by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas set a CHF 81 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 90 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 88.50 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 92 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 82 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 87.50.

Shares of NESN opened at CHF 76.50 on Thursday. Nestlé has a twelve month low of CHF 73.34 and a twelve month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

