Natixis Invests $333,000 in Novartis AG (NVS) Stock

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Co LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Novartis by 13.7% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 48,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 13.0% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Novartis by 23.7% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 470,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,531,000 after buying an additional 90,168 shares in the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVS opened at $85.46 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $72.30 and a 52 week high of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $198.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.90.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,322 shares of company stock worth $290,796. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

