Natixis Buys New Stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,474 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS stock opened at $37.89 on Monday. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price target on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.