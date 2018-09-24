Natixis Acquires New Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Natixis acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $247.24 on Monday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $214.03 and a 12 month high of $264.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $348.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.47%.

ESS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.44.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

