National Western Life Group (NWLI) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded National Western Life Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

NWLI opened at $319.76 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a fifty-two week low of $276.00 and a fifty-two week high of $368.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.22.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $174.66 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 62,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 55,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

