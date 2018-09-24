National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Position Lifted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the second quarter worth $2,220,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at $471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 5.0% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $113.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.88. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $83.78 and a 1 year high of $127.32.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $292.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 15.90%. sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on National Beverage from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on National Beverage from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on National Beverage in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

