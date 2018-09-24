National Bank Financial Raises SilverCrest Metals (SIL) Price Target to C$4.75

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.00 price objective on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Eight Capital increased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$3.50 to C$4.30 in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.35.

Shares of CVE:SIL opened at C$3.23 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$1.05 and a 1 year high of C$3.58.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01).

In other news, Director Pierre Beaudoin acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.69 per share, with a total value of C$53,800.00.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

