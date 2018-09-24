Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NBRV. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nabriva Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.67.

NBRV opened at $2.53 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 642.38% and a negative return on equity of 77.40%. The business had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. equities analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, Director Daniel D. Burgess acquired 36,000 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 163.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 4,353.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 54,159 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $371,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

