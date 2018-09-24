MSD Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges (MSD)

MSD (CURRENCY:MSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One MSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. MSD has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $40,553.00 worth of MSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MSD has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00282008 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00151811 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000201 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010271 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.70 or 0.06877714 BTC.

MSD Coin Profile

MSD’s total supply is 6,088,400,259 coins. MSD’s official website is mymsdspace.com . The Reddit community for MSD is /r/msdcommunity . MSD’s official Twitter account is @msdcommunity

MSD Coin Trading

MSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.