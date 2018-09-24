Msci Inc (MSCI) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Msci were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Msci by 867.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Msci by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,626,000 after purchasing an additional 145,791 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Msci by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSCI opened at $176.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $114.40 and a 1 year high of $184.22.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $363.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.01 million. Msci had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 114.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. equities analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Msci to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Msci from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.38.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

