Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC grew its stake in DowDuPont by 1.6% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in DowDuPont by 4.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,591,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,219,000 after purchasing an additional 450,504 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in DowDuPont by 2.7% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,872,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,854,000 after purchasing an additional 233,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DowDuPont by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,846,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,184,000 after purchasing an additional 388,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DowDuPont by 1.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,630,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,921,000 after purchasing an additional 84,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont stock opened at $69.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. DowDuPont Inc has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $162.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

DWDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. MED reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $7,120,633.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen bought 29,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

