Morgan Stanley Raises AES (AES) Price Target to $14.00

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday. They currently have a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on AES. UBS Group lifted their price target on AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AES from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AES from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AES currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.
AES opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. AES has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
