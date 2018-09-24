Morgan Stanley Raises AES (AES) Price Target to $14.00

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday. They currently have a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AES. UBS Group lifted their price target on AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AES from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AES from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AES currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

AES opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. AES has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. equities analysts predict that AES will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

