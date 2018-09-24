Morgan Stanley Lowers Entergy (ETR) Price Target to $85.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Entergy from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Entergy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Entergy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. UBS Group raised Entergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Entergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.63.

ETR stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $71.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

In other news, insider Charles L. Rice, Jr. sold 5,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $476,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $233,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,377 shares of company stock worth $3,141,926. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 256.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,585,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,030 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 107.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,700,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,892 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,530,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,409,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 38.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,824,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,170,000 after purchasing an additional 784,238 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

