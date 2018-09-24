Morgan Stanley Acquires 40,528 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,528 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $80,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 334,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,940,000 after purchasing an additional 258,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 932,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,590,000 after purchasing an additional 91,397 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $113.89 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $109.90 and a 12-month high of $127.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

