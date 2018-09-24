Mindexcoin (MIC) Trading 53.7% Higher This Week

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded up 344.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded 53.7% higher against the dollar. Mindexcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $20,488.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mindexcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003466 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Token Store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015135 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00281859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00151951 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000201 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009899 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $455.59 or 0.06891187 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,720,400 tokens. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

