Micron Technology (MU) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Nomura

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price lowered by Nomura from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Micron Technology to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.80.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $34.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 54.94% and a net margin of 46.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $2,203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,995,879.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Switz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,604,100. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.8% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 199,900.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

