Michael Lawrence Derosa Sells 34,845 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 34,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $973,220.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,620 shares in the company, valued at $184,896.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Lawrence Derosa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 19th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 29,420 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $819,641.20.

On Monday, September 17th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 41,124 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $1,124,741.40.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 27,200 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $740,656.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 36,500 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $1,001,195.00.

On Thursday, September 6th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 36,359 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $999,145.32.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 39,400 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $1,077,196.00.

On Friday, August 31st, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 26,433 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $738,802.35.

On Wednesday, August 29th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 21,722 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $618,425.34.

On Monday, August 27th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 34,200 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $980,856.00.

On Friday, August 24th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 145,682 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,677.92.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. TPI Composites Inc has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.51 million, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $230.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.29 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 17.01%. analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen set a $35.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 130.7% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 848,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,811,000 after purchasing an additional 480,751 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 411.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 315.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 42,675 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 62.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 387,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 148,558 shares in the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

