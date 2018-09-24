Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Raises Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 534.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $112.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $62.23 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.09.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

