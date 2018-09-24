Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $993,000 Position in Navient Corp (NAVI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 86.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,303 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Navient were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Navient by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 6.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,883,000 after buying an additional 125,624 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Navient by 11.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 348,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 36,398 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Navient by 26.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 123,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 25,979 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $15.75 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. Navient Corp has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Navient had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $330.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Navient’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

