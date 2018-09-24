Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.06 Million Stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,227,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 40,686 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,011,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,807,000 after acquiring an additional 114,357 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,555,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 345,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after acquiring an additional 106,848 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 37,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,604,943.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 12,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $547,282.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,095.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,225 shares of company stock worth $2,221,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

HOG opened at $45.35 on Monday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOG shares. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

