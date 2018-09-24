Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Cuts Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,608,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,321,000 after purchasing an additional 145,889 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $970,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 29,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $1,289,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,069.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $720,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,351,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $45.65 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

