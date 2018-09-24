MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 74.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,330 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,443,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911,626 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,882,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,223,000 after buying an additional 964,669 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in TEGNA by 2.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,131,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,672,000 after buying an additional 143,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TEGNA by 6.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,836,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,478,000 after buying an additional 279,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TEGNA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,420,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,969,000 after buying an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $15.00 target price on shares of TEGNA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

TGNA stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.66. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $524.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.52 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 27.72%. research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

