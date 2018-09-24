MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,282,000 after acquiring an additional 192,308 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 51.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,801,000 after purchasing an additional 133,001 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth about $7,359,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 146.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 100,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 32.0% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 343,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 83,090 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $69.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $76.65.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.73%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

