Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $3,949,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 157,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 365,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $2,084,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 279,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $19,611,958.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 971,801 shares in the company, valued at $68,103,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $14,825,915.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 938,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,021,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,510 shares of company stock worth $44,201,809 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

MRK opened at $71.10 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $191.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Read More: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.