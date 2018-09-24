Mercer International Inc. (MERC) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 25th.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $17.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.64. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.65 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 7.75%. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director James Shepherd sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MERC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

