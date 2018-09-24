MCBC Holdings Inc (MCFT) Receives $37.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on MCBC from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MCBC from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised MCBC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut MCBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in MCBC during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MCBC during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in MCBC during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MCBC during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in MCBC during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.33. MCBC has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. MCBC had a return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $95.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that MCBC will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCBC Company Profile

MCBC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

