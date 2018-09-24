Marshall Wace LLP Takes $397,000 Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 67.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,767,000 after acquiring an additional 176,700 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 38.4% during the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth $383,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 89.9% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 89.9% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 27,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $2,548,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,486,118 shares in the company, valued at $151,494,868.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rick Weller sold 57,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $5,551,591.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,980,925.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,413 shares of company stock valued at $29,047,292. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EEFT. BidaskClub raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. MED began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.56.

EEFT opened at $102.10 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.67 and a 52 week high of $104.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

