Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Boston Partners grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 7.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,173,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,783,000 after buying an additional 1,739,382 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,941,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,313,000 after buying an additional 688,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,485,000 after buying an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 41.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,911,000 after buying an additional 2,861,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 290.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,112,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,521,000 after buying an additional 6,033,865 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.77. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.