Marshall Wace LLP Invests $539,000 in Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Stock

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,664 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,867,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,171,000 after buying an additional 712,936 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,638,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after buying an additional 566,859 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,129,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after buying an additional 464,307 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 804,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after buying an additional 295,913 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $19.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $17.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $38.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Caretrust REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.69%.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 189 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 25 states, CareTrust REIT is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

