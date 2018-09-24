Marshall Wace LLP Invests $367,000 in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 715,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after buying an additional 69,102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,482,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $38.93 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

