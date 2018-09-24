Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura set a $158.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.07.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $107.17 and a 1 year high of $154.14. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.25). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $594.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 27.68%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.43 per share, for a total transaction of $379,505.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,519,243.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

