Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRNS. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of MRNS opened at $8.78 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $355.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.59.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

